Devisingh Shekhawat, husband of former prez Pratibha Patil, dies at 89

Former MLA Dr Devisingh Shekhawat (89), the husband of India’s first female President Pratibha Patil, passed away on Thursday morning at KEM Hospital in Pune. According to family members, his final rites will be held on Friday at 7 pm at the Vaikunth crematorium. From 1980 to 1990, Shekhawat was elected from the Amravati constituency. Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat was admitted to KEM Hospital with a cardiac issue. (HT PHOTO)

Shekhawat, a chemistry lecturer who married Pratibha Patil on July 7, 1965, received a PhD from the University of Mumbai in 1972. He was also the principal of a Vidya Bharati Shikshan Sanstha Foundation college and a former mayor of Amravati (1991-1992). Political leaders from across the political spectrum expressed their condolences on his death.

Reacting to the incident, President Ramnath Kovind tweeted, “Shocked to know about the sudden demise of Dr Devisingh Shekhawat ji. My condolences to Smt Pratibha Singh Patil ji and her family in this hour of grief.”

While senior politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar tweeted,” Deeply saddened by the demise of the Senior Congress leader and renowned agriculturist Shri Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat ji. The veteran leader served as the first Mayor of Amaravati and was a strong support system for Smt Pratibha tai as the First Gentleman of India.”

“Devisingh Ransingh Shekhawat was admitted with a cardiac issue,” KEM Hospital said in a statement.

“He recently fell and was hospitalised for fracture fixation. During his recovery, he experienced cardiac symptoms and was diagnosed with a chest infection, so he was transferred to KEM Hospital. His health deteriorated due to kidney complications, and he died around 9.30 am on February 24.”