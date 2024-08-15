DGDE office install ‘defence estate’ boards outside Old Grant Bungalows 

The Defence Estates Department, Southern Command has installed fresh boards outside old grant bungalows, proclaiming the ownership of the areas amid ownership disputes. As of 2018, Southern Command, which covers a large territory, had 792 old grant bungalows out of which 112 had already been resumed, 680 were yet to be resumed and 57 were under the process of resumption. (HT PHOTO)

Former director of Defence Estates, Southern Command Saurav Ray during his tenure had directed that such information boards with details like location, GLR survey number, acres and holder of occupancy rights must be displayed for citizens and government officials to know about the properties. Ray who blew the whistle on the alleged multi-crore Old Grant Bungalow (OGB) scam, was transferred out of Pune by the Ministry of Defence in February 2024.

Civil rights activists have been demanding the installation of the board for a long time, claiming that the Defence Department, Cantonment boards and general residents should not forget that the sprawling bungalows currently under the disputed ownership belong to civilians but the Defence Ministry which is the bonafide owner of the said properties.

Ray, posted at Southern Command on May 22, 2023, had detected irregularities related to the fraudulent sale of OGBs in Pune during his ten-month stint which had disturbed many real estate developers, middlemen and government officials allegedly involved in irregularities related to defence bungalows in Pune cantonment area.

The decision to install new information boards was made since the old ones had become discoloured and rusty. The PCB authorities had even issued resumption notices to the bungalow owners following the expiry of their 99-year-old lease. As of 2018, Southern Command, which covers a large territory, had 792 old grant bungalows out of which 112 had already been resumed, 680 were yet to be resumed and 57 were under the process of resumption.

Civic activist Rajabhau Chavan when contacted said, “The Defence Estates department must ensure that all the bungalows have the new information boards about the details of the bungalow plot. The OGBs are the properties of the central government and over the years have been fraudulently transferred to private developers and influential persons.”