Dhairyashil Mohite Patil set to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP, eyes nomination from Madha

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided not to change Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar as its candidate in Madha, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil’s brother Jaysingh and nephew Dhairyashil Mohite Patil may join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar. Sharad Pawar met Vijaysinh Mohite Patil in Pune on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday evening, Sharad Pawar and Vijaysinh Mohite were seen together at a wedding of Mahadev Babar’s son. Pawar and Mohite spoke to each other although there was no confirmation on whether any political discussion took place.

Dhairyashil Mohite Patil is keen on contesting Lok Sabha polls from Madha parliamentary seat. However, Ranjit Singh Nimbalkar’s nomination has many Mohit Patil supporters in distress.

Amid this, NCP Member of Parliament Amol Kolhe visited Mohite Patil’s family in Aklu on Wednesday.

“I was here in Akluj to attend a marriage ceremony. But people in Madha indeed want to take Tutari (trumpet) in their hand and I had conveyed people’s message to the Mohite Patil family,’’ said Kolhe.

Kolhe further said Sharad Pawar and Mohite Patils are close friends of each other and do not need mediator like him.

Jaysingh Mohite Patil, younger brother of Vinajsingh Mohite Patil on Wednesday confirmed the impending move, indicating a significant realignment within the NCP.

He said, “Except Ranjitsingh, we all have decided to join the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP. In the last 8-10 days, we have visited many villages in Malshiras, Madha, Karmala, Sangola, Man, and Khatav regions and we have observed that people are inclined towards Sharad Pawar. People also forced us to take Tutari (trumpet) in our hands.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has organised a crucial meeting with the Mohite Patil family in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss the future course of action. There are speculations that in the next four to five days, Mohite Patil’s family may join NCP. Polls in Madha are scheduled on May 7.

Jaysingh Mohite Patil said his move will not only impact BJP’s aspirations in the Madha constituency but also in neighbouring Solapur and Baramati Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Since the last six to eight months we have only seen incoming members in the BJP but now we are starting out going from the BJP.’’ said Jaysingh Mohite Patil.

Considering the opposition from the Mohite Patil from Akluj and Nimbalkar family from Phaltan, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar conducted a meeting of all leaders from Madha at Mumbai last week. In this meeting, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar said that after speaking with his workers he will take the final decision. During a public rally in Satara district, he decided to oppose Ranjitsingh Nimbalkar’s candidature from Madha.

After resistance from Nimabalkars and now Mohite Patils, the BJP may face a stern challenge in the Madha Lok Sabha constituency. BJP state leadership has deployed MLC Prashant Paricharak to convince Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to stay with the party.