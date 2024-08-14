Dhiraj Singh takes charge as FTII director

Dhiraj Singh, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer of the 1995 batch, took charge as the director of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, stated a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release on Tuesday. Dhiraj Singh, an Indian Information Service (IIS) officer of the 1995 batch, took charge as the director of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, stated a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Singh has worked in the field of media, communication and public policy during his career spanning over 28 years. At PIB, he handled media and communication for the Prime Minister’s Office, the President’s Secretariat and key ministries, including health and commerce. He was also involved with the Swachh Bharat Mission. His book “Modern Masters of Cinema” is an anthology that highlights influential figures in cinema. Singh holds an MA and MPhil in international relations, having studied at Allahabad University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and was visiting scholar to University of California, Berkeley.