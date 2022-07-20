Dhol-tasha groups keep up the tempo, draw flak from athletes for practising at Nehru stadium

As dhol-tasha groups are back for practice after a gap of two years, residents of many areas have raised concern about the noise pollution caused by the drums. With the Ganesh festival starting on August 31, most of these groups have started practising for three hours every evening.

The Pune district kabaddi association – which has its office at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Swargate – has taken objection to the dhol-tasha groups practising near its office. Rajendra Andekar, joint secretary, Pune district kabaddi association, said, “Earlier, there was only one dhol-tasha pathak and it was no big issue for us. This year, there are three groups and it is proving to be a big nuisance. They have put up a shamiana in front of our office and receiving calls in the evening has become difficult because of the loud noise.”

“Even kabaddi players who come for daily practice are being inconvenienced by the loud noise. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should arrange an alternative place,” Andekar said.

Sanket Salvi, whose group practises at Nehru stadium, said, “We are practising for the last 10 years and I have taken permission from the PMC. The kabaddi association is facing problems from two new dhol-tasha groups which have put up a shamiana near the association’s office.”

Parag Thakur, president of the dhol-tasha mahasangh Maharashtra, said, “Most of the groups make sure that they finish practice till 9.30pm so nobody is inconvenienced at night. People across ages are showing interest this time.”

“Many dhol-tasha groups have started practice and they are more excited this year after the two-year gap. There are around 120 dhol-tasha groups in Pune city as of now. We hope that there are no more restrictions this time from the administration,” Thakur said.

“Not many new groups are expected to join because in the last two years, people have spent their savings helping others during Covid,” Thakur said.

Akshay Balkwade from the Shiv Samrajya group which practises at Keshav park near Raja Ram bridge, said, “We will be starting practice from July 24. Many groups in the city have started practising. All the groups are taking care that they do not inconvenience people.”

However, Swapnil Padmawar, a resident from Sinhagad road, said, “These groups practise for three hours every evening and it becomes very difficult as all these drums make a very loud noise. These people should avoid practising near residential areas.”

Amol Shetye, who stays in Kothrud, said, “I am concerned regarding the work-from-home schedule. In the last two years, there was no issue due to Covid-19 restrictions but this time for one month, I have to handle office calls amidst loud noise.”