Dhol-tasha pathaks in Pune not following code of conduct to face action

The Dhol-tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra on Monday held a press conference to clarify its stance on dhol-tasha practice, citizens’ complaints, and the upcoming Ganesh festival. Among the highlights, the organisation declared the code of conduct to be followed by all dhol-tasha pathaks (groups) in the state, and measures to cut down the time taken by the processions on the last day (immersion day) of the festival.

From left - Omkar Kadhlonkar, Vilas Shigvan, Shirish Thite, Parag Thakur, Sanjay Satpute and Abhijit Kumavat at a press conference of Dhol-tasha Mahasangh on Monday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Parag Thakur, president, Dhol-tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra , said, “The Dhol-tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra , as a statewide organisation of dhol-tasha pathaks, has consistently tried to divert the attention of the youth to constructive activities during Ganeshotsav. This year too, about 22,000 pathak volunteers from 266 pathaks in the Pune district will participate in Ganeshotsav in a disciplined manner, and a total of 150 to 200 vadaks with 50 dhols, 15 tashas and flags will participate in each of the Ganeshotsav processions. This is the limit which we have set this year as per the discussions with the police department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”

Thakur was speaking at the press conference held on Monday at Patrakar Bhavan, Navi Peth. “All dhol-tasha and flag pathaks will participate in the Ganeshotsav processions in Pune city, on the first day of Ganesh agman (arrival) and last day of visarjan (immersion). All dhol-tasha pathaks will try their best to ensure that the immersion procession, which is the biggest draw of the festival, ends on time and will provide all necessary cooperation to the Ganesh mandals and the police administration. For this, an important decision has been taken from our side that at Belbaug Chowk, Tilak Chowk and Shagun Chowk on Laxmi Road, every pathak will perform only for eight to 10 minutes. If any pathak does not comply, it will face action from the Mahasangh as well as the police department,” Thakur said.

This year, the dhol-tasha pathaks will not only perform at Lakshmi Road but also at Kelkar Road, Kumthekar Road, Tilak Road and Karve Road. Sanjay Satpute, secretary, Dhol Tasha Mahasangh Maharashtra, said, “For the sake of safety and discipline, each player will have a team identification card around his/her neck with a banner at the front of the team. Our Mahasangh officials and volunteers along with Ganesh mandals and the police administration will try to maintain coordination during the immersion procession. All teams will participate in the procession from Saadhan Chowk or Babu Genu Chowk and continue till Tilak (Alka Talkies) Chowk or Khanduji Baba Chowk.”

About the daily practice of the dhol-tasha pathaks in the lead-up to the Ganesh festival, Thakur said, “We follow the rules set by the civic body as well as the police department. All pathaks give their daily attendance and practice timing to us, and we accept that there should be some solution to reduce noise pollution. For this, we are also trying to introduce new performances of youngsters and school students in the pathaks like lathi-kathi, a traditional art form.”

