DIAT signs MoU with naturopathy institute

The Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), a deemed university and an autonomous organisation funded by the department of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the National Institute of Naturopathy, (NIN) Pune registered under Societies Registration Act 21, 1860 under the ministry of Ayush, signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MoU is signed for development and dissemination of knowledge through capacity building in the fields of naturopathy research, training, development and dissemination of knowledge. NIN would be the knowledge and technical partner to DIAT.

The MoU also has provision to promote and propagate naturopathy therapies amongst students, staff and public by setting an OPD unit and facilitate/conduct yoga sessions for various short-term courses conducted at DIAT.

CP Ramanarayanan, vice-chancellor, DIAT and Prof K Satya Lakshmi, director, NIN mentioned their partnership will meet the objectives of MoU and efforts will be ensured to promote the government of India’s mission in the field of naturopathy through technology.