Diesel price inches closer to Rs100 per litre-mark in Pune

The fuel prices once again went up on Thursday with diesel reaching ₹97.54 per litre in Pune and the price of petrol was at ₹108.76 per litre. The compressed natural gas (CNG) prices have remained stable at Rs59.50 per kg.

On May 31, petrol prices had breached the mark of Rs100. After four months, diesel prices have also followed this trend. As the Covid induced curbs have been eased, the goods and passenger transport has gone up. Transport associations had been demanding government intervention in the diesel price control but no relief was given.

All the transport associations in the state will be attending a meeting in Pune on Saturday (October 9) to discuss several issues related to transporters. Representatives from the associations informed that the topic of increasing transportation rates as the diesel prices are soaring would be one of the key factors in the meeting.

“Diesel prices are soaring but the transportation rates haven’t increased in that proportion. Transporters are already in trouble. We have been demanding that diesel should be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST) to stabilise its price. All the related issues would be discussed in the meeting to be held on Saturday in Pune,” said Baba Shinde, director of the All India motor transport Congress (Maharashtra).

“The decision related to the hike in the transportation rate would be taken in the meeting. Diesel prices have been consistently going up and there seems to be no relief. The meeting would be conducted in the Market Yard. Other issues related to the transporters would also be discussed in this meeting,” said Ram Kadam, president of motor goods vehicle association, Pune district

The hike in fuel prices has made it difficult for the common people to manage their budget.

“I have a diesel car and a two-wheeler. But in the light of the soaring fuel prices I have reduced the use of the car as with the additional financial burdens, it is no more viable to use it. When petrol crossed Rs100 I was hoping that something would be done about the fuel prices. But it is disappointing to see that the government does not care. I am afraid soon prices of other goods will also increase,” said Virendra Bhat, a resident of Warje.

