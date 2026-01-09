Dip in vector-borne diseases in Maha in 2025; malaria shows slight increase

PUNE: Maharashtra recorded a significant decline in vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in 2025 as compared to 2024 though cases of malaria showed a marginal increase, officials said on Thursday. In 2025, the state reported 14,159 dengue cases and 21 deaths due to dengue, down from 19,385 dengue cases and 40 dengue deaths in 2024. As such, there was a 27% decline in dengue cases and a sharp 47.5% reduction in deaths due to dengue, indicating improved disease management. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

Similarly, the state recorded 3,439 chikungunya cases in 2025, compared to 5,854 cases in 2024, marking a 41.3% drop in infections. Notably, no deaths were reported due to chikungunya in either year, reflecting effective clinical care and surveillance.

By contrast, malaria cases showed an upward trend in 2025. The state reported 22,840 malaria cases and 27 deaths in 2025, up from 21,078 cases and 26 deaths in 2024. As such, there was an 8.4% increase in cases of malaria and a 3.8% rise in deaths due to malaria, officials said.

According to data from the state epidemiology department, Palghar district reported the highest number of dengue cases (489) in 2025, followed by Pune (485), Akola (306) and Amravati (267). Palghar also topped the list for chikungunya with 425 cases, followed by Pune (285), and Amravati (238).

Malaria remained a major concern in tribal and forested regions. Of the total malaria cases reported in 2025, Gadchiroli district accounted for the highest burden with 6,592 cases and 14 deaths; followed by Raigad with 1,065 cases; and Chandrapur with 223 cases; officials said.

Dr Sandeep Sangale, joint director of health services, Maharashtra, said, “Sustained surveillance, early detection, effective patient management and integrated vector control measures have helped the state achieve a decline in dengue and chikungunya cases. Continuous fever surveys, strengthening of sentinel centres, intensive larval control, indoor spraying in high-risk villages, rapid response teams and large-scale training of medical and field staff have played a key role in this reduction. However, a slight increase in malaria cases has been noted in some areas for which, focused interventions, special drives and intensified monitoring are already underway to ensure timely control and prevention,” he said.