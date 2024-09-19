Menu Explore
Direct flights to Dubai, Bangkok from Pune airport to start from Oct 27

ByDheeraj Bengur
Sep 20, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Although another airline had applied for the same routes, IndiGo secured the rights for the winter schedule. The specific days and flight timings are yet to be finalised, says official

There will be a daily flight from Pune to Dubai and a bi-weekly flight to Bangkok from October 27, said Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, on Thursday.

Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director, confirmed that IndiGo would operate these flights.

“Although another airline had applied for the same routes, IndiGo secured the rights for the winter schedule. The specific days and flight timings are yet to be finalised,” said Dhoke.

Currently, Pune airport has two direct international flights a long-standing flight to Dubai which is operated by SpiceJet and a flight to Singapore by Vistara, which has been operational since December 2023.

“The daily connectivity between Pune and Dubai will reduce the ‘gap’ between the two cities and open new dimensions for economic progress. Moreover, tourist centres like Bangkok will also be directly connected to Pune,” said Mohol.

