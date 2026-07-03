Director’s surprise visit to Loni Kalbhor PHC triggers probe

Pune: A surprise inspection by the director of health services, Maharashtra, at the Loni Kalbhor primary health centre (PHC) has exposed serious deficiencies in services, prompting the public health department to order a departmental inquiry, officials said on Thursday.

The inspection revealed several lapses, including the absence of a medical officer during the visit, outpatient services being managed by a community health officer, and medicines and medical supplies being stored in a disorderly manner despite preparations for the palkhi pilgrimage. (HT REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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During the inspection on June 26, Dr Vijay Kandewad, director of health services, expressed strong displeasure over the functioning of the PHC. Based on his observations, the deputy director of health services, Pune circle, constituted a three-member inquiry committee to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report at the earliest.

According to the June 29 order, the inspection revealed several lapses, including the absence of a medical officer during the visit, outpatient services being managed by a community health officer, and medicines and medical supplies being stored in a disorderly manner despite preparations for the palkhi pilgrimage.

The inspection also found that entries in the e-Aushadhi drug inventory system had not been updated, coordination among health staff was poor, ASHA workers had not received adequate training for palkhi health services, and supervision by the taluka health officer was ineffective.

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{{^usCountry}} “The inquiry panel has been directed to conduct an on-site inspection and submit a report without delay,” said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The inquiry panel has been directed to conduct an on-site inspection and submit a report without delay,” said Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee comprises Dr Bhagyashree Patil, medical officer (Class I); Arun Kanaskar, health assistant from the deputy director’s office; and Altaf Shaikh, drug manufacturing officer from the Regional Mental Hospital, Yerawada.