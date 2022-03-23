Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Disqualify Rao Junior College: Education dept sends Proposal to state govt

The MSBSHSE sent notice to Rao Junior College, located on Tilak road, for conducting Class 12 board examination for their students in a private centre in Camp.
As per the information given by MSBSHSE, Rao Junior College had 51 students appearing for the examination. (HT Photo)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022
Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE After the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) sent notice to Rao Junior College, located on Tilak road, for conducting Class 12 board examination for their students in a private centre in Camp, now, the state secondary education department has sent a proposal to the state government to cancel the permission of this college.

“We have sent a proposal to state government on March 21 to cancel the permission of this college. There was an earlier proposal of cancelling their permission in 2019, but it was pending at the deputy director’s office and was stuck in some technical issues. We did a back query of this entire proposal and now have sent it again to the state government to take a policy decision over it” said Mahesh Palkar, director of state secondary education department.

The incident came to light after Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) complained about the issue.

As per the information given by MSBSHSE, Rao Junior College had 51 students appearing for the examination.

