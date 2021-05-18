Home / Cities / Pune News / Dist collector regulates supply of medicine for Mucormycosis
Pune: Following the rise in cases of post-Covid disease Mucormycosis in the district, Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has directed the supply of Amphotericin B, drug used to treat the disease, under the control of collectorate
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 10:03 PM IST
A control room has been set up at the collectorate from May 18 to regulate the supply and distribution of Amphotericin B. The step has been taken to prevent the black-marketing of the anti-fungal drug.

Distributors of the injection have been ordered to inform the district administration about available stock. All hospitals have been asked to inform officials about the number of patients undergoing Mucormycosis treatment, available injection stock, and demand.

Flying squads have been constituted in the district to check appropriate distribution, sale at approved price and use by hospitals of Amphotericin B.

