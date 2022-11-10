Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
District administration removes encroachment near Afzal Khan’s tomb in Satara

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 02:50 PM IST

There has been a demand since 2006 to remove the encroachments around the tomb and right-wing organisations have reportedly taken out several agitations for it

ByHT Correspondent

The Satara district administration on Thursday morning demolished an unauthorised structure built on government land around the tomb of Adil Shahi sultanate general Afzal Khan, who was killed by Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgarh Fort. Later, a mausoleum was built at the burial spot in his memory.

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of heavy police bandobast, officials said.

“We have removed the illegal structures such as permanent rooms built around the Afzal Khan tomb premises. The action has been taken as per orders of the high court and directions given by the state government. The unauthorised structure was spread between 15-20 guntha land,” Satara district collector Ruchesh Jaiwanshi said. A portion of the land reportedly belongs to the forest and revenue departments.

There has been a demand since 2006 to remove the encroachments around the tomb and right-wing organisations have reportedly taken out several agitations for it. The same year, a blanket ban was imposed on the visitors to the tomb.

In 2017, the high court had ordered the removal of the unauthorised structures but the order was it never implemented.

