DMER revokes decision against BJ Medical College resident doctors in alcohol party incident

The Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on Thursday going soft on the resident doctor of BJ Medical College (BJMC) revoked the decision to cancel ‘one academic term’ of the resident doctors involved in the alcohol party and chaos. The incident was reported on December 31 last year. The BJMC had conducted an inquiry into the incident and the recommended action for one academic year cancellation with expulsion from the hostel for six months with a fine of ₹ 300. The proposal was sent to the DMER by BJMC and approved by the medical education department on April 19. (HT FILE)

A few postgraduate students allegedly consumed alcohol at the male residents’ hostel and later went to the female resident hostel and created chaos. The windows and door of the female residents’ hostel were smashed and broken creating panic at the hostel. Following these two female residents complained to the college administration.

As many as ten resident doctors, nine junior residents and one senior resident doctor, were accused of being involved in the incident who are pursuing MS orthopedics and MD courses.

The BJMC had conducted an inquiry into the incident and the recommended action for one academic year cancellation with expulsion from the hostel for six months with a fine of ₹300. The proposal was sent to the DMER by BJMC and approved by the medical education department on April 19. However, the resident doctors accepted their mistake and approached the DMER requesting to cancel the stern action.

Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, DMER, said, “We directed the BJMC dean to revoke the action of one academic term cancellation. However, the action for expulsion from the hostel for six months with a fine of ₹300 will continue to remain. To avoid such incidents in future the resident doctors have been asked to submit an undertaking on a ₹100 stamp paper that such incidents won’t be repeated in the future.”

Dr Mhaisekar, said, the action of cancellation of one academic term would have long-term effects on the carrier of the doctors due to which the decision was revoked on humanitarian grounds.