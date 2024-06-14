Do not put up illegal banners to welcome me: Murlidhar Mohol

Pune Member of Parliament Murlidhar Mohol will be returning to the city on Saturday after being appointed for the first time as the minister of state in the cooperation and civil aviation departments. While the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has planned a grand welcome to their leader who will be visiting the city for the first time after taking charge as the minister, the latter has urged supporters to not put up illegal banners and posters as part of celebrations. The local BJP unit has planned a grand welcome to their leader who will be visiting the city for the first time after taking charge as the minister. (HT File)

“I am very happy of getting a central ministerial berth after getting elected as MP. I appeal to party workers and well-wishers to not place any illegal banners and hoardings in the city and remove any if already put up. Instead of bringing flowers and gifts, it would be better to just have a courteous meeting,” Mohol said.

BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate said, “We have planned a rally from the airport to the party office after Mohol’s arrival. He will later meet citizens at the party office in the evening.”