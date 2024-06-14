 Do not put up illegal banners to welcome me: Murlidhar Mohol - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Do not put up illegal banners to welcome me: Murlidhar Mohol

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 14, 2024 07:14 AM IST

We have planned a rally from the airport to the party office after Mohol’s arrival. He will later meet citizens at the party office in the evening, said leaders

Pune Member of Parliament Murlidhar Mohol will be returning to the city on Saturday after being appointed for the first time as the minister of state in the cooperation and civil aviation departments. While the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has planned a grand welcome to their leader who will be visiting the city for the first time after taking charge as the minister, the latter has urged supporters to not put up illegal banners and posters as part of celebrations.

The local BJP unit has planned a grand welcome to their leader who will be visiting the city for the first time after taking charge as the minister. (HT File)
The local BJP unit has planned a grand welcome to their leader who will be visiting the city for the first time after taking charge as the minister. (HT File)

“I am very happy of getting a central ministerial berth after getting elected as MP. I appeal to party workers and well-wishers to not place any illegal banners and hoardings in the city and remove any if already put up. Instead of bringing flowers and gifts, it would be better to just have a courteous meeting,” Mohol said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

BJP city unit president Dheeraj Ghate said, “We have planned a rally from the airport to the party office after Mohol’s arrival. He will later meet citizens at the party office in the evening.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Do not put up illegal banners to welcome me: Murlidhar Mohol
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On