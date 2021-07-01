Doctor couple found dead within hours of each other

A doctor was found dead by suicide on Thursday morning, hours after his wife was found dead in their house in Azadnagar, Wanowrie.

The 28-year-old husband was an ayurvedic doctor while the 26-year-old wife was a homeopathic doctor. The wife’s private clinic was located at the ground floor of the house whereas the husband clinic is at Kasaradi, Saswad. While the man and his family live in Pune, the woman was a native of Uruli Kanchan in Pune.The husband’s parents are working as teachers.

“The two had married in December 2019. Prima facie, finances do not seem to be a source of distress. We are yet to speak with their distraught parents,” said Police sub inspector Sudha Choaudhury of Wanowrie police station who is investigating the case.

No suicide note has been recovered from the premises. The woman was found dead on Wednesday by her husband hours after their last phone call.

“We are looking into what that phone call was about and enquiring with others in the family. After she was found, the husband called his family and the police were informed. However, in the morning when his family members knocked on the door, he failed to open. So, they broke the door open and found him in the bathroom,” said PSI Chaudhury.

Two separate accidental death reports have been lodged and are under investigation at Wanowrie police station.