Doctor, family members booked for domestic violence, dowry harassment
PUNE A doctor, his parents, sister, and the sister’s in-laws were booked for domestic violence against a 37-year-old woman from Pune pursuing a PhD.
The assault happened in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, however, a complaint and subsequent case was registered in Pune and later transferred to Madhya Pradesh.
As per the allegations in the complaint lodged by the woman, she was subject to digital sexual assault using an alcohol bottle.
The husband is an ENT surgeon and the two were married on April 27 this year in Pune. The man and his father, who claimed to be an ex-Army officer, allegedly started physically assaulting her for not paying enough for the wedding and not giving enough dowry.
When the couple moved to Gujarat, where the doctor works, the in-laws threw her out for not bringing money from her parents. She managed to reach Pune and lodged a complaint, according to her lawyers Pushkar Patil and Sajan Mahbubani.
A case was registered under Sections 498(a), 376, 377, 341, 323, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Wanowrie police station. The case has now been transferred to the appropriate police station in Madhya Pradesh.
Ludhiana | Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Eknoor Academy, Kila Raipur register victories on Day 4
While Rampur Channa Centre and Eknoor Academy registered victory in the sub-junior category, Kila Raipur and Friends Club Roomi won their respective senior category matches on Day 4 of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana on Monday. These teams have now qualified for the quarter-finals.
BMC yet to complete even 50% of desilting works: Opposition
Mumbai Leaders of the opposition parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday have accused the civic administration of irregularities in the ongoing pre-monsoon desilting works. The leaders have said that with only two weeks left this month, the BMC administration has not been able to finish even 50% of the pre-monsoon desilting works.
Fresh Covid cases fall: 138 new ones, 186 recoveries reported
Uttar Pradesh reported 138 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while 186 patients recovered, the state health department data read. The recovery rate is 98.81% in Uttar Pradesh, the data showed. “The state tested 91,282 samples in the past 24 hours and till now 11,29,42,662 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement. No death was reported in the past 24 hours.
Tomato prices shoot up to ₹60 per kg in Pune
PUNE There is no end in sight to the hike in vegetable prices with the ubiquitous tomato, too, now selling for ₹60 per kg, further adding to the common man's woes. Not just tomatoes, the prices of several other vegetables have witnessed a rise lately. There are many factors contributing to this sudden rise in prices. Small vendors are the worst affected, but there are hardly any policies to assist them.
Making cow dung logs: Poor Meerut village women eke out a living and how
Some poor women of Amhera village in Meerut were among those who also lost their temporary jobs of maids and labourers during the peak Covid period and subsequent lockdowns. However, they did not sit idle. Instead, they soon took to making “Gau-kasht” (cow dung logs) as a means of earning. Initially, six to seven poor families started making cow dung logs. At present, 17 poor families of the village are into it.
