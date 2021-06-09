Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Doctors’ networking company alleges data theft by six employees
pune news

Doctors’ networking company alleges data theft by six employees

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked six people for duping a doctors’ networking company by using the company’s resources to establish a new company
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:39 PM IST
HT Image

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked six people for duping a doctors’ networking company by using the company’s resources to establish a new company.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Kushlesh Abhimanyu Singh (32) an HR associate manager in the company and a resident of Bavdhan.

The complainant company networks between peers from medical practitioners’ and consults each other for multiple issues.

The accused, most of whom are former members or employees of the company, used the corporate credit card of the company to register an online domain for the new company, used the company computers to steal information, and damaged hardware in order to evade technical investigation of the case, according to the complaint in the case.

“None of these are medical practitioners but company workers. It is a case of data theft. So, the cheating cannot be quantified just yet. However, investigation in all angles in on,” said police inspector (crime) Ajay Jogdanda of Hinjewadi police station.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 43, 65, 66(b), and 72(a) of Information Technology Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP