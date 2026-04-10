New Delhi/Pune, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday urged doctors to commit to a "medical social responsibility " and offer free medical services once a month, asserting that the medical profession is not merely a business but a responsibility towards society. Doctors should offer free care once a month under 'medical social responsibility': Mandaviya

Launching the "Jan Sehat Setu" campaign in Pune, Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, said the initiative aims to improve access to affordable healthcare by encouraging doctors to provide free medical care on the 9th of every month.

"Just as corporate entities contribute to society through CSR , doctors should also discharge their duty through MSR," he said.

The campaign was inaugurated in the presence of Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure.

Referring to the government's Jan Aushadhi scheme, Mandaviya said affordable medicines have already been made accessible to the masses and the new initiative seeks to similarly expand access to treatment.

He also called upon ESIC, ASHA workers of the Pune Municipal Corporation and volunteers of the 'MY Bharat' initiative to actively contribute to the campaign.

Mandaviya said the initiative has been designed as an institutionalised mechanism, supported by a digital platform that enables patients to locate nearby free health camps while connecting doctors, clinics and beneficiaries on a single interface.

On the launch day, over 100 free health camps were organised across Pune with participation from around 1,500 gynaecologists, officials said, adding that such camps will now be held on the 9th of every month.

The Union minister said the campaign, which has begun in Pune, will soon be expanded across Maharashtra and later across the country.

The initiative is being supported by several organisations, including the National Medical Organisation , Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India , Pune Gynaecology Society, Rotary Club, ESIC, MY Bharat, Jain International Organisation , Asian Chamber of Hospitality Industry , Maharashtra Gynaecological Association and Vishva Kalyan Bharti Foundation.

NMO Pune president Dr Amul Lunkad said efforts will be made to expand the campaign nationwide and bring more doctors on board in the coming months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.