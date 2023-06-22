Darshana murder: Relative’s tip-off helped crack case

Rahul Handore, who was apprehended in connection with Darshana Pawar murder case, travelled around 5,000 kilometres across India to evade arrest. However, the tip-offs from a close relative and footages gathered from CCTV camera installed at restaurants and public places, offered police crucial leads that led to his arrest. On Wednesday night, a team of Pune rural police arrested Sudhir alias Rahul Dattatray Handore from Andheri railway station. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday night, a team of Pune rural police arrested Sudhir alias Rahul Dattatray Handore from Andheri railway station. During investigation after his arrest, it was revealed that Rahul visited various places in India and travelled more than 5,000 kilometres to evade police arrest.

However, the police finally managed to nab him at Mumbai’s Andheri railway station after a tip-off from his close relative. His arrest came 10 days after Darshana’s murder. Darshana came to Pune city to attend her felicitation event. According to the police, on June 12 Darshana and her friend Rahul went for trekking Rajgad Fort. And she was reported missing.

During investigation, police got the first clue of CCTV footage of a restaurant near Rajgad Fort. The footage showed the duo going for the trek at 8:30 am on June 12, but it captured Rahul returning alone at around 10:45 am.

The police tried to trace Rahul’s phone but he had switched it off. According to the police, after the incident, he took a train from the Pune railway station and headed towards Sangli. From Sangli again he returned to Pune.

During this trip, he used to call his family members by using mobile phones of his co-passengers. From Pune, he took a train and landed in Chandigarh where he used an ATM to withdraw money for his personal expenses. Police said that from Chandigarh, he travelled to Delhi.

A senior officer from Pune rural police department said, “Rahul randomly went where he wanted by using trains. He requested people to given him money and travelled to evade arrest.”

From Delhi, Rahul took a Howrah-bound train to West Bengal. From there, he again started his journey towards Mumbai and also visited Bengaluru.

Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police (Pune Rural), said, “Rahul travelled by train, but we did not time to interrogate him properly. We will share details after detailed probe.”

Police could not make crucial headway as Rahul was changing his continuously changing his location.

Meanwhile, the police started interrogation his relatives and one of them revealed his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Rahul deboarded at Andheri railway station from Howrah and was confused whether to continue the journey or return to Pune when a team of Pune rural police arrested him.