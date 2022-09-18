Don’t vote for corrupt politicians: Fadnavis

PUNE Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed to young voters in Maharashtra not to vote for corrupt politicians.

Speaking at the 12th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) - Indian Student Parliament organised by MIT World Peace University, MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG), Pune on Saturday, Fadnavis said, “Youth and citizens should eradicate corruption and stop electing corrupt candidates to break the vicious circle of money and power.”

Fadnavis further said social media is being used to spread false news.

“There are two kinds of universities – educational institutions and social media universities. False news and negativity are being spread through social media platforms. This negativity will never help us to grow as a nation. Youth should perform their duties – small or big – on their ‘Kartavya Path’ and contribute to the development of the country,” said Fadnavis.