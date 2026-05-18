Double murder after Shani Amavasya ritual at godman’s ashram; self-styled baba arrested in Dhule

A self-styled godman was arrested in Dhule district after a woman and her friend were allegedly murdered following a late-night ritual at his ashram on the occasion of Shani Amavasya on Saturday.

Police said that after the ritual, Akshay began feeling unwell and started vomiting heavily. Khairnar then allegedly offered to drop Jayshree home on a moped motorcycle. (HT)

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The accused has been identified as Yogesh alias Bhaiyya Bapu Khairnar, who also runs a goshala in his ashram in Jaitane village in Sakri taluka.

The victims were identified as Jayshree Rajnikant Kakuste-Hire, 25, a resident of Kasare village in Sakri and an employee of a private finance company, and her friend Akshay Gangadhar Sonawane, a resident of Jaitane.

According to the police, Jayshree had approached Khairnar seeking remedies for family disputes and job-related concerns. On May 16, she visited the ashram along with Akshay to perform a special pooja as advised by the accused.

Police said that after the ritual, Akshay began feeling unwell and started vomiting heavily. Khairnar then allegedly offered to drop Jayshree home on a moped motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} During the ride, the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman. When she resisted and raised an alarm, Khairnar allegedly strangled her to death and abandoned the moped at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the ride, the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman. When she resisted and raised an alarm, Khairnar allegedly strangled her to death and abandoned the moped at the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that after returning to the ashram late at night, Khairnar was questioned by Akshay, who reportedly became suspicious after noticing that both Jayshree’s and Khairnar’s phones were switched off. As Akshay continued questioning him, the accused allegedly attacked him with an iron weapon and killed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that after returning to the ashram late at night, Khairnar was questioned by Akshay, who reportedly became suspicious after noticing that both Jayshree’s and Khairnar’s phones were switched off. As Akshay continued questioning him, the accused allegedly attacked him with an iron weapon and killed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the accused then attempted to destroy evidence by transporting Akshay’s body in a bullock cart and dumping it in a secluded area between two hills near a nallah behind the ashram. The body was allegedly covered with babul tree branches. Police suspect the accused planned to burn the body to make it appear that Akshay was responsible for Jayshree’s murder before killing himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the accused then attempted to destroy evidence by transporting Akshay’s body in a bullock cart and dumping it in a secluded area between two hills near a nallah behind the ashram. The body was allegedly covered with babul tree branches. Police suspect the accused planned to burn the body to make it appear that Akshay was responsible for Jayshree’s murder before killing himself. {{/usCountry}}

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The crime came to light Saturday morning after Jayshree’s body was discovered on the Raipur-Bhadgaon road in the Nizampur area. Her face was covered with a cloth and a heavy stone had been placed on the body, allegedly to conceal the crime and destroy evidence.

During the investigation, a saffron-coloured handkerchief recovered from the crime scene emerged as a crucial lead. Police said a dog squad tracked the scent trail directly to Khairnar’s ashram, leading investigators to suspect his involvement. He was detained and later arrested.

Ajay Deore, additional superintendent of police, Dhule, said, “The police team was investigating the murder of a woman victim. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in a double murder case, following which the second body was recovered from a deserted area behind the ashram. Further investigation is underway.”

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Deore said police were also probing whether the murders had any connection to occult practices or human sacrifice.

“As of now, it does not appear to be a case of human sacrifice. However, we are exploring all possible angles. Since only three people were present at the spot and two of them are dead, we need to verify every statement made by the accused,” he said.

Mayur Bhamare, assistant police inspector at Nizampur police station, said the accused was arrested within two hours of the recovery of the first body.

“He was produced before the court and remanded to seven days of police custody,” Bhamare said.

Police sources said Khairnar was known locally as a follower of the Nath Panth and held significant influence in the area. Every Thursday, he reportedly organised religious gatherings at the ashram where people from nearby villages sought advice on personal and family problems.

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The killings have triggered outrage in the region, with residents demanding strict action against fraudulent godmen operating under the guise of spiritual practices.

Based on a complaint filed by Jayshree’s uncle, Nizampur police registered a case on Saturday under sections 103 (murder) and 238 (disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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