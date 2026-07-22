Double-decker e-bus trial postponed

Pune - The much-awaited trial run of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.’s (PMPML’s) new double-decker electric bus, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed at the last minute. The transport undertaking deferred the exercise to later this week without assigning any reason for the delay. The trial, which generated considerable public interest, aims to evaluate the bus’s performance, manoeuvrability and operational suitability on Pune’s roads before PMPML decides on introducing the vehicles for regular passenger services. PMPML officials said a revised schedule for the trial is expected to be announced in the coming days. Mumbai, India - August 8, 2016: People lined up for the double decker best bus at Nariman Point in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 8, 2016. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The fresh trial was planned after PMPML decided to shift the testing to 10 routes that are not served by the Metro or the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. The shortlisted corridors include Hadapsar-Wagholi and Hadapsar-Swargate, while the remaining routes were selected to provide a realistic assessment of passenger demand and operational feasibility in areas where public transport options are relatively limited.

The decision to identify new routes follows PMPML’s earlier pilot trial of a double-decker electric bus in the Hinjewadi corridor in September 2025. Since then, Metro Line 3 has become operational on the route, prompting officials to reconsider the corridor for testing as the Metro is expected to significantly influence commuter travel patterns and reduce potential demand for PMPML bus services. Officials also observed certain operational challenges during the earlier trial, leading the transport utility to reassess route selection before taking a final decision on procuring such buses.

As part of the exercise, Switch Mobility, which manufactures the double-decker electric buses currently operated by Mumbai’s BEST undertaking, had coordinated with PMPML for the trial. The company agreed to provide one double-decker electric bus and deploy its technical team to work alongside PMPML officials to monitor performance.

Yashwant Hinge, Traffic Manager, PMPML, said, “The trial run scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed and will now be conducted later this week. The revised date will be announced shortly. The objective of the exercise remains to evaluate the operational performance, road suitability and feasibility of introducing double-decker electric buses in Pune.”