Fri, Sept 05, 2025
DPES sets world record with 1,724 women performing aarti

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 04:36 am IST

DPES campus in Kharadi set new Guinness World Record for ‘Most People Performing Diya Rotations Simultaneously’ on Wednesday evening

Pune: The Dhole Patil Education Society (DPES) campus in Kharadi set a new Guinness World Record for the “Most People Performing Diya Rotations Simultaneously” when 1,724 women devotees performed aarti to Ganesh on Wednesday evening.

DPES campus in Kharadi set a new Guinness World Record for the 'Most People Performing Diya Rotations Simultaneously' when 1,724 women devotees performed aarti to Ganesh on Wednesday evening. (HT)
DPES campus in Kharadi set a new Guinness World Record for the ‘Most People Performing Diya Rotations Simultaneously’ when 1,724 women devotees performed aarti to Ganesh on Wednesday evening. (HT)

The institute broke the earlier record set on the banks of Sarayu River during Diwali by the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Sarayu Aarti Samiti, Ayodhya, last year.

Dressed in traditional attire and holding oil lamps, the women participants, including Indian and international students, faculty members, and devotees, performed the aarti in unison.

The record attempt was supervised by Swapnil Dangrikar, senior adjudicator, Guinness World Records, who later handed over the official certificate to Sagar Ulhas Dhole Patil of DPES.

