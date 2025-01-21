Draft budget presentation delayed, civic chief holds meetings with department heads

With the Pune municipal commissioner missing the January 15 deadline to present the draft civic budget for 2025-26, the administration is holding series of meetings with officials of various departments to submit the annual document. The administration is holding series of meetings with officials of various departments to submit the annual document. (HT PHOTO)

PMC has failed to submit the budget before January 15, as per the mandatory rules under the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act 1949, since last three years.

After municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale took extension relief from the PMC standing committee for budget draft submission, he held marathon meetings with various department heads to detail the requirements of the latter offices on Monday.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “While we used to criticise the corporators for delay in presenting budget in the past, the civic chief, appointed as the administrator, sets the same example even as there is no political interference and only the stipulated rules have to be followed.”