Saturday, Jul 13, 2024
DRDO security staff dies by suicide at INS Shivaji

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 13, 2024 05:08 AM IST

According to the Pune rural police, probe is on to find how the deceased reached the Indian naval ship base and came in possession of the pistol

Head constable Harendra Singh, part of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) security wing, allegedly died by suicide by shooting self with a pistol at the INS Shivaji naval base near Lonavla on Friday afternoon.

Officials of the armed forces and the Pune Rural Police have begun a joint investigation into the case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the Pune rural police, probe is on to find how the deceased reached the Indian naval ship base and came in possession of the pistol. Preliminary reports indicate that Singh may have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

Officials of the armed forces and the Pune Rural Police have begun a joint investigation into the case.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

News / Cities / Pune / DRDO security staff dies by suicide at INS Shivaji
Follow Us On