DRI busts narcotics factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

PUNE: In a joint operation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ahmedabad Zonal Unit, the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad Police, Gujarat, and the Aurangabad Police, authorities uncovered and dismantled a narcotics production factory operating in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

A search of the residential premises of one of the accused resulted in the recovery of about 23 Kg of cocaine, about 2.9 Kg of Mephedrone and Indian Currency of about ₹ 30 Lakhs. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The joint efforts of these law enforcement agencies have unearthed a significant cache of narcotics and led to the arrest of key individuals involved in the illicit drug trade. The action was taken on Friday at Mahalaxmi Industries, a factory situated in Paithan MIDC in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

According to DRI, it was found that the factory was used for the production of Mephedrone and Ketamine was detected. A total of 4.5 Kg of Mephedrone, 4.3 Kg of Ketamine and another mixture of Mephedrone about 9.3 Kg was recovered from the site. The action was taken under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

A search of the residential premises of one of the accused resulted in the recovery of about 23 Kg of cocaine, about 2.9 Kg of Mephedrone and Indian Currency of about ₹30 Lakhs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Authorities further stated that the market value of these narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances has been reported to be more than ₹250 Crores.

Under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, all the seized substances have been confiscated, marking a significant blow to the narcotics trade in the region. The operation has raised concerns about the increasing use of synthetic drugs and the misuse of industrial units for manufacturing narcotics.

Two individuals, including the key conspirator, have been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and further investigations are ongoing. This operation underscores the importance of interagency cooperation in addressing the growing menace of narcotics and synthetic drugs in the country.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!