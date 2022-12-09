Drive against noise pollution: 50 bikers using modified silencers in vehicle fined

The Chatuhshrungi traffic division has penalised 50 Royal Enfield owners and collected ₹50,000 as fine in a special drive against modified silencers and causing noise pollution.

The crackdown comes as per strict directives from Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The drive was carried out at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk, Bremen Chowk, Parihar Chowk, Balewadi High Street, Baner Phata, Pashan and Saikar Chowk areas.

Sub-inspector Mohan Jadhav of Chatuhshrungi police station said, “Action was taken following complaints from residents. The bikes were taken into custody and a mechanic present at the traffic division office removed the silencers. The drive will cover other areas also and continue against all types of two-wheelers with loud silencers and police action will be taken against the accused violating the traffic and RTO rules. As per the Motor Vehicles Act, any non-authorised modification to a two-wheeler is illegal.”

The action has been taken against Royal Enfield owners under Sections 119 and 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, pertaining to unauthorised modifications to the vehicle, often causing a nuisance to the public.