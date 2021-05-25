Drive for 18-plus picks up pace at private hospitals in Pune

PUNE Four days after private hospitals in Pune begun vaccination for the 18-45 years age group, scores were vaccinated amid slots booked till Friday in most hospitals.

At many hospitals, long queues were witnessed amid youngsters patiently waiting for their turn since morning. So far, at least 18 health facilities in the city have started vaccination with the latest being Deenanath hospital, which is inoculating the 18-45 years age group at Balshikshan school, Mayur colony.

Interestingly, some local youths said few hospitals were visited by youngsters from nearby villages or other cities to get jabs. While HT could not independently confirm this, authorities clarified that there are no directions that prohibit people from one part of the district or another to get vaccine dose in other parts.

On being asked if those not from Pune are also coming to the city for jabs, Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble hospital, said, “We do not get to know the address of the beneficiaries who come to us. Anyone sitting in Loni or even from a nearby district can book a slot for those getting the vaccine under 18-45 years of age criteria. Mentioning the address is not a mandatory criterion.”

Many said they have not been able to book a slot through online registration at private hospitals.

“I am trying to get an online slot from last one week in a private hospital but it gets full within seconds when it opens up. There should be an offline registration facility available at the hospital even for the age group between 18 to 45,” said Karan Makwana, an IT professional.

The scene was in contrast to one being witnessed earlier this month when many from rural areas complained their jabs are being taken by those living in the city.

According to Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic, around 10,000 people have been vaccinated till now at the private hospitals in Pune.

“As few hospitals have got the vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, each hospital has vaccinated 1,000 to 1,200 people till now,” said Bodamwad, who is also a member of Hospital Association of Pune.

He said the number of beneficiaries getting jabs at private hospitals would have been double if the 18-45 age group would have been allowed on-site registration.

On Monday, the Central health ministry enabled on-site registration for the 18-45 years age group on the Co-WIN platform for all government vaccination centres. This was in addition to the facility of online appointments provided for this population group. However private centres will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments.

Meanwhile, hospitals including Ruby Hall Clinic, Noble hospital and Sahyadri Hospitals were to start on-campus vaccination from Monday. However, on-campus vaccination for employees of corporates could not start on Friday due to a technical glitch in the portal, hospital authorities said.

“Vaccination dry run was carried out today at destination centre inside the Magarpatta City but as we had login issues it didn’t take off. We will be doing vaccination for corporate companies and residential area people possibly from tomorrow.” said Sale from Noble Hospital.