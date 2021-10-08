Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Driver dead as car rams into PMC garbage disposal van on Mundhwa-Ghorpadi road
pune news

Driver dead as car rams into PMC garbage disposal van on Mundhwa-Ghorpadi road

According to the police, the speeding car collided with the PMC garbage disposal van while moving ahead, cleaning the road. The car driver was rushed to Sassoon Hospital by a police patrol team on duty, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival
A car driver lost his life after the vehicle he was driving hit a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) garbage disposal van on Mundhwa-Ghorpadi road near Subhash Ghai bungalow at 3 am on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 07:28 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

A car driver lost his life after the vehicle he was driving hit a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) garbage disposal van on Mundhwa-Ghorpadi road near Subhash Ghai bungalow at 3 am on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Prashant Jagannath Bhujbal ( 30), a resident of survey No. 103, Gandhinagar in Yerawada.

According to the police, the speeding car collided with the PMC vehicle bearing number MH 12 Ax 3102 while moving ahead, cleaning the road.

An injured Bhujbal was rushed to Sassoon Hospital by a police patrol team on duty, but he was proclaimed dead on arrival.

According to the police, it was the fault of the car driver and an accidental death related case has been lodged in connection with the incident.

Police sub-inspector Gajanan Bhosale is investigating the case.

