Pune: Drivers take Marathi lessons to better serve Pune commuters

In response to the state transport department’s decision to make knowledge of basic Marathi compulsory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers operating in Maharashtra, several transport unions in Pune have started conducting basic conversational Marathi classes for auto and taxi drivers. Classes are being held in small groups at auto-rickshaw stands, transport union offices, and community spaces across the city in a bid to help drivers learn commonly-used Marathi phrases and improve their interactions with commuters.

The move follows the Maharashtra government’s launch of its statewide drive to promote ‘Practical Marathi’ among drivers so as to improve communication with passengers and encourage use of the state’s official language in public transport services. Training material and language-learning support have been announced for drivers unfamiliar with Marathi. In Pune, transport unions have chosen to proactively assist drivers by organising informal Marathi-learning sessions rather than waiting for official enforcement. The classes focus on day-to-day conversations, including understanding destinations, explaining routes, discussing fares, and responding to passenger queries.

Pune Autorickshaw Federation president Bappu Bhave said that the initiative has received an encouraging response from drivers. “Thousands of auto-rickshaw drivers from different parts of the country have made Pune their workplace and source of livelihood. While many understand Marathi to some extent, they often hesitate to speak the language. We felt it was important to create a supportive environment where they could learn the language without fear or pressure,” Bhave said.

“These classes are practical in nature and focus on real-life conversations that drivers have with passengers every day. Knowing Marathi will not only help drivers communicate better but also strengthen their bond with local commuters and help them become an integral part of the city’s social fabric,” Bhave said. Language should be viewed as a means of connecting people, he added. “Passengers appreciate it when drivers make an effort to speak Marathi. It creates trust and improves the overall travel experience. We are encouraging drivers to learn basic Marathi phrases first and gradually build their confidence. The response has been overwhelming, and many drivers have enrolled voluntarily,” Bhave said.

Dattatray Ghule, a transport union leader from the Shiv Sena Pune, said that the programme has been designed to accommodate the drivers’ demanding work schedules. “Most drivers spend long hours on the road, so we have kept the sessions short, practical and flexible. Small batches are being conducted at various locations so that drivers can attend before or after work. We are teaching simple conversational Marathi that can be used while interacting with passengers, traffic police and transport officials. The objective is not merely to comply with a government directive but to also help drivers communicate effectively and confidently,” Ghule said.

“Many drivers themselves have expressed a desire to learn Marathi because they face communication challenges every day. The classes are helping remove that barrier. We plan to expand the programme and cover more auto stands and taxi hubs across Pune in the coming months,” Ghule added.

Non-Maharashtrian drivers have welcomed the initiative. Rajesh Kumar, a driver from Uttar Pradesh who has been working in Pune for four years, said that learning Marathi is an important skill.

“Most of my passengers speak Marathi. I can understand some words, but speaking is difficult. These classes will help me communicate more comfortably and avoid misunderstandings. I want passengers to feel that I respect their language and culture,” he said.

Mohammad Arif, a taxi driver from Bihar, said that learning Marathi would improve both customer service and his confidence.

“I have lived in Pune for several years and always wanted to learn Marathi properly. When passengers give directions in Marathi, I sometimes struggle to understand everything. These classes are very useful because they teach us the exact phrases we need during work. I am happy that the unions have taken this initiative,” Arif said.

Union leaders said that the language-learning programme is expected to expand in the coming weeks as more drivers enrol.