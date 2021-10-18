Driving on wrong side par for course on Dapodi to Nigdi stretch of highway

PUNE Driving on the wrong side of the road is a common occurrence on the old Pune-Mumbai highway – the Dapodi to Nigdi stretch. The wrong-side-of-the-road option reduces the commute for motorists who can avoid taking a U-turn to get to the other side of the highway.

The accident on Sunday, where two people lost their lives, is a stark reminder of the risks involved.

On Sunday afternoon, a motorbike coming towards Nigdi from Dapodi via the grade separator, moved left to enter the service road after crossing the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lane in Akurdi.

However, the bike hit the median. The rider and pillion were thrown into the air and died on the spot.

There are a total of 20 “in” and “out” points in terms of access to the highway– 10 on the Dapodi to Nigdi route and 10 on the Nigdi to Dapodi road.

“Many people come from the wrong lane risking their lives. We penalise them but still people continue to drive from the wrong side,” said a traffic constable on duty at Akurdi, requesting anonymity.

“The stretch is not an accident prone. Yesterday (Sunday’s) incident was rare. The impact turned out to be severe because the two-wheeler was at a high speed,” saidinspector Ganesh Jawadwad, Nigdi Police.

Sanjay Jadhav who lives in Nigdi said, “Speeding is one of the major issues on this road especially early in the morning and late at night.”

Amol Vanjari, a resident of Akurdi, said, “People on his stretch flout the rules without any worry as there are no traffic police after the morning hours.”