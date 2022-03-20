Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drop in day temperature to bring respite from scorching heat in Pune

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), from Sunday onwards, the city will see at least a three degrees Celsius drop in day temperature
On Sunday, Pune reported cloudy weather along with a drop in temperature. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByNamrata Devikar

PUNE After the day temperature in Pune crossed 39 degrees Celsius last week, Puneites may now get a respite from the scorching heat. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), from Sunday onwards, the city will see at least a three degrees Celsius drop in day temperature.

On Sunday, Pune reported cloudy weather along with a drop in temperature. On Sunday, Pune reported day temperature at 37.8 degrees Celsius which was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Whereas night temperature at Shivajinagar was 21.7 degrees Celsius which was 5.2 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

According to IMD officials, a drop in the day temperature is expected but many parts of the city may still report a day temperature around 39.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune said that as per the forecast, Pune city may continue to report a day temperature around 38 degrees Celsius. “Even though the day temperature may be less in some parts of the city, the night temperature has seen a jump. On Sunday, the night temperature reported at Shivajinagar was 21.7 degrees Celsius. Magarpatta reported a night temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius. The night temperature will be around 20 to 21 degrees Celsius in the coming week,” said Kashyapi.

Officials have noted that day temperature will report at least a three to four degrees drop. All four subdivisions of Maharashtra will report dry weather in the coming week.

“There is no heat wave forecasted for Marathwada, Vidarbha, Konkan and Goa and Central Maharashtra. Weather will remain dry next week,” said IMD officials.

“Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh on March 20 and abate thereafter. No significant heat wave conditions are likely over rest parts of the country till March 24,” said IMD officials.

Warmest place in Maharashtra on Sunday was Akola at 41.9 degrees Celsius which was 3.9 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

