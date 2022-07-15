Drop in fuel prices brings relief to Punekars

The reduction in fuel prices by the state government has brought relief to residents. According to the new rates, petrol will cost ₹105.83 per litre and diesel ₹92.36 per litre in Pune.

Last week, LPG rates were increased by ₹50 and the price of domestic cylinder touched ₹1,055.50 and CNG hiked by ₹3 making it ₹85 per kg.

“Though it is a good decision to reduce petrol price by ₹5, but the state government should find a way to reduce LPG rates as it costs above ₹1,000 which is hurting middle-class people,” said Meena Patil, a resident of Bharati Vidyapeeth, Katraj.

Sunil Kedari, who runs a petrol pump at Wanowrie, said, “People are asking whether the fuel rates will drop further. The state government has taken the right move by reducing cess on petrol and diesel.”

“With rates of other things increasing, reduction in fuel price is a good move. I hope the state government will try to bring petrol rate at ₹100 as common people are suffering due to high inflation,” said Vishal Kapse, a resident of Sadashiv peth.

