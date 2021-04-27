Drunk driver involved in collision: three killed, two injured

Three people were killed and two, including the accused, were injured in a collision caused by a drunk driver who sped past a red signal on Monday evening.

The incident happened around 3:15pm at Talegaon chowk area of Chakan.

The accused, who escaped with minor injuries, was identified as Suresh Maruti Kadam (46), a farmer living in Punawale area of Mulshi.

“He was driving a Scorpio whose airbags were immediately deployed and he survived. He has minor injuries but otherwise, he escaped almost unscathed. We have arrested him. He is in police custody until April 29,” said assistant police inspector Prakash Rathod of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

The injured man, who was in the Scorpio with Kadam was identified as Tukaram Govind Partape (58) also a resident of a Punawale.

The three deceased were identified as Akshay Maruti Sonawane (24), a resident of Waki Khurd in Khed; Avinash Rohidas Argade (27), a resident of Kadus in Khed; and Praful Sampat Sonawane (26), also a resident of Waki in Khed.

While Akshay owned a restaurant in Chakan, his paternal cousin Praful owned a shop in Chakan, and their friend Argade worked in a Hyundai showroom in Chakan, according to the police.

“The three were driving in a Maruti Suzuki Celerio and were crossing the signal at Talegaon chowk and were on the left side of a container when the Scorpio driver broke the signal and sped towards them from their right. The people in the Celerio could not see the Scorpio due to the container. They had already driven along the length of the container truck and were heading ahead (as their signal was green) when the Scorpio rammed into the middle of their car and it turned turtle and was pushed almost 35-40 meter before it stopped,” said API Rathod.

A case under Sections 304(2), 279, 337, 338, 427 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 184, 185, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act, and Section 65(e) of Maharashtra Prohibition Act was registered at Chakan police station.

