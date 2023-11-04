Drunk man crashes car into bike, three injured

Three bike-borne men were injured after a drunken car driver allegedly hit their motorcycle from the wrong side in front of Mayur Vatika Housing Society in Dapodi, officials said.

According to police, all three victims fell from the motorcycle in this accident and sustained injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident happened on Friday night at around 10:30 pm and the injured youths have been identified as Ajay Waghmare, Sujal Gaikwad, and Aryan Chavan.

Officials from the Bhosari police station said that injured men were on their way home and were riding on a motorcycle. At around 10:30 pm, when they were in front of the Mayur Vatika residential complex, a speeding car came from the wrong direction, hit their motorcycle and fled from the spot.

Shivaji Gavare, a senior police inspector from Bhosari police station said, “The three injured youth were riding on a single bike while the car driver was under the influence of alcohol. Our team has been working to identify the car driver and a case regarding the same will be registered soon.’’

According to Gavare, the injured were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri. After primary medication, on Saturday morning they were discharged from the hospital. Police called three injured men to record their statement and the process to register an FIR is going on.

