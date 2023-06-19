DTE raps COEP Technological University 150 crore fund mismanage

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has sent a reminder to the COEP Technological University to initiate immediate enquiry against its former director, professor B B Ahuja, in a case of alleged embezzlement of ₹150 crore in funds provided by the World Bank to the university, and submit its report at the earliest.

COEP Technological University (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the second such order sent by the DTE to the COEP Technological University with the first having been sent earlier on January 17, 2023 wherein the acting vice-chancellor (VC) of the university, Sudhir Aghashe, was asked to initiate enquiry against professor Ahuja for the alleged misuse of funds to the tune of ₹150 crore given by the World Bank to the university. The first letter had ordered that the enquiry report be submitted till January 21. However, as the said report was not submitted, the second letter was issued on June 16. The second letter further warns of serious action against those responsible if the orders are not taken seriously.

Dattatray Jadhav, divisional joint director, Pune DTE, said, “We had already issued the letter in the month of January this year but as there was no response to it, another order letter has been sent on June 16. The orders have been sent as per the directions given by the technical education state director, Vinod Mohitkar. A detailed enquiry into the allegations against former director of COEP Technological University, professor Ahuja, has been ordered along with immediate submission of the enquiry report.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Along with the reminder order (letter) sent to the COEP Technological University, it has also been suggested that a FIR will be lodged if the allegations are found true and the person is found guilty,” Jadhav said.

Whereas a senior official from the COEP Technological University on condition of anonymity, said, “The process to start an enquiry against professor Ahuja has taken speed after the reminder letter. Soon, the enquiry will be carried out and the report will be submitted to the DTE.”

The COEP Technological University acquired the status of ‘Unitary Technological Public University’ (independent technological university) from the state government in June 2022. For several years, the college had been trying to get this status after being granted total autonomy in the year 2003-04. Whereas in September 2022, professor Mukul Sutaone, the then officiating director of the COEP Technological University, was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the university for a period of one year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON