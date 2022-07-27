Dug-up, bumpy roads irk Punekars

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is busy repairing potholes on various roads across the city, another problem that the residents are furious over is road digging which is leading to traffic chaos and likely the cause of accidents during monsoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Road digging work is underway at Waiduwadi, near Shivaji Housing Society, Ghole road, Baner and other roads across the city.

“As soon as rains started the roads were filled with potholes. After repeated complaints, the PMC is now filling the potholes. But another problem the civic body is completely neglecting the issue of road digging. A stretch of road is dug up near Shivaji Housing Society at Waiduwadi which is causing inconvenience to commuters,” said Jambuvant Manohar, a local resident.

“Similar is the situation at Ghole road and Baner,” he said.

“We have complained about the issue to PMC and demanded to stop work till the monsoon ends. It is a risk for commuters,” added Manohar.

Bhushan Mane, a resident of Baner, said, “Daily we face traffic jams for hours in the area due to dug-up roads. One of my friends fell into a pit last week. We are risking our lives while commuting in the area”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PMC road department head VG Kulkarni said, “Currently, we are repairing potholes on roads whenever we get complaints from residents. We will check if unnecessary digging of roads is underway.”