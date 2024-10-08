Menu Explore
Dumper driver arrested within 24 hours after fatal accident

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 07:14 AM IST

A couple was on the two-wheeler when the mishap took place, and the police have arrested the dumper driver who had fled the spot after the accident within 24 hours

The Lonikand police on Monday nabbed the driver of the dumper that hit a two-wheeler at Wagholi on Ahmednagar Road on Sunday morning, killing the 32-year-old woman pillion rider on the spot.

According to the police, the dumper hit the two-wheeler in front of Chitale Sweet Home. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, the dumper hit the two-wheeler in front of Chitale Sweet Home. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A couple was on the two-wheeler when the mishap took place, and the police have arrested the dumper driver who had fled the spot after the accident within 24 hours.

The dumper driver has been identified as Anil Ashok Mudalkar, 32, and the heavy vehicle is owned by Vikas Popat Kolekar, 35. Vishwanath Hebbatam, 32, of Nyati Elan Society, Bakori Phata in Wagholi had filed a police complaint.

According to the police, the dumper hit the two-wheeler in front of Chitale Sweet Home at around 10 am killing Sirichandana Vishwanath Hevtam on the spot and leaving her husband Vishwanath injured.

“We nabbed the dumper driver after scanning the CCTV footages of areas near the crime spot,” said Pandit Rejitwad, senior inspector, Lonikand Police Station.

Follow Us On