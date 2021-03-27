Duo booked for ATM jackpotting attack in city

The Pune police registered another case against a man-woman duo in the suspected ATM jackpotting attack on at least four ATMs of a private bank in the city.

Through scores of transactions, the duo fled with ₹10 lakh cash from the machine, according to the police.

The first case in the matter was registered at Shivajinagar police station while the second and latest case was registered at Market yard police station.

The case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act. Similar incidents were recorded at the Dhayari and Viman nagar ATMs of the same bank. However, no cases have been registered in those local police stations yet.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the branch manager of the bank’s Market yard branch, according to police sub-inspector SP Shinde of Market yard police station who is investigating the case.

While the one recorded at Shivajinagar police station happened on March 18, the attack recorded at Market yard happened on the night of March 17. Around 10:10 pm on March 17, one of the two entered the bank and went behind the machine to install a device that allowed them to access the machine.

The two then used cards to withdraw money directly from the machine, without leaving a trace, according to the police.

“Once that device was inserted, they made a withdrawal request of ₹1,000 which gets recorded as ₹1,000 but the machine dispensed ₹20,000. So, there is no trace of the remaining ₹19,000,” said PSI Shinde.

The cybercrime cell and the police station officials believe that it is the same duo based on the method.