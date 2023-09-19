Duo poses as cops, dupe Yemeni of forex worth 3 lakh

Pune: Two men posing as cops duped a Yemeni national of USD 4,000 ( ₹3,20,000) in Kondhwa on September 11. The complainant Abdul Mohsin, 48, of Kondhwa told the police that the incident took place around 6:30 pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complainant Abdul Mohsin, 48, of Kondhwa told the police that the incident took place around 6:30 pm.

According to the complaint, the accused dressed in uniform approached the foreign national by posing as police, frisked him and asked for his wallet to check of any narcotic substance before returning it.

Later, when Mohsin checked the wallet, he found the foreign currency missing and approached the police.

According to the police, the complainant has come to Pune for medical treatment. “We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace the suspects,” said a police officer.

The Kondhwa police have filed a case against the duo under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for committing criminal breach of trust), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 171 (fraudulent intent) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON