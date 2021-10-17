Dusserah, Navratri vehicle sales down this year as compared to 2020

PUNE Vehicle sales during the festival of Dusserah this year have been lower than 2020, as per data on new vehcles registered released by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The decrease is seen both the car and the two- wheeler segment during the the nine-day Navratri period, traditionally an auspicious time for customers to invest in a new vehicle. Despite this, the total revenue generated by the RTO from new vehicle registrations has increased in 2021 by ₹1.5 crore+.

Last year, a total of 6,454 new vehicles were registered during the Navratri period, for a total revenue of ₹31,97,78,668. Whereas this year, new vehicle registration has gone down to 4,330 in total, but revenue increased to ₹33,53,06,175.

In the car segment last year, a total of 2,338 cars were registered and this year it droped to 1,249. “There is considerable drop in the sale of cars during the Navratri period compared to last year. Also two-wheeler registration has decreased,” said regional transport officer Ajit Shinde.

Last year 3,794 new two-wheelers were registered, which went down to 2,684 this year. “There are two reasons for the drop in two-wheeler sales this year. Colleges are closed youths so parents didn’t buy vehicles this year. Another reason is as majority of workers use motorcycles to travel to their work place, they are not in town,” added Shinde.