Pune Amravati airport’s preparedness for the Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range (DVOR) and night-landing facilities was reviewed on September 16, with authorities confirming that both key aviation projects are progressing as per schedule. The DVOR facility is expected to commence operations by October 30, 2026; while the night-landing facility is expected to be operational by November 30, 2026.

A DVOR is a ground-based navigation aid that provides aircraft with accurate directional guidance and when used alongside other systems and approved procedures, supports safer and more reliable approach and departure operations. (HT PHOTO)

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Deepak Kapoor, vice-chairman and managing director, Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), said, “We are pleased with the progress of the DVOR and night-landing facility projects at Amravati airport. Both works are proceeding as planned, with the DVOR expected to be commissioned by October 30, 2026; and night-landing operations intended to begin by November 30, 2026. These are important upgrades for Amravati’s aviation infrastructure, and MADC is fully committed to delivering them within the stipulated timelines.”

The proposed upgrades are expected to significantly strengthen aviation infrastructure in the Vidarbha region. A DVOR is a ground-based navigation aid that provides aircraft with accurate directional guidance and when used alongside other systems and approved procedures, supports safer and more reliable approach and departure operations. The night-landing facility will enable aircraft operations beyond daylight hours, subject to regulatory approvals, airline schedules and operational conditions. Together, the facilities could improve the airport’s reliability and make it more attractive for expanded commercial connectivity.

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{{^usCountry}} “The DVOR and night-landing capability are transformational for a regional airport. They give airlines greater flexibility to schedule flights beyond daylight hours and improve the reliability of operations when weather or delays disrupt daytime schedules. For passengers, this means more convenient timings, fewer diversions and cancellations, and stronger connections to major aviation hubs.” said Kuldeep Pandey a retired commercial pilot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The DVOR and night-landing capability are transformational for a regional airport. They give airlines greater flexibility to schedule flights beyond daylight hours and improve the reliability of operations when weather or delays disrupt daytime schedules. For passengers, this means more convenient timings, fewer diversions and cancellations, and stronger connections to major aviation hubs.” said Kuldeep Pandey a retired commercial pilot. {{/usCountry}}

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The planned facilities will place Amravati alongside other such smaller airports in Maharashtra that have improved their operational capabilities through modern navigation and night-operation infrastructure. Among Maharashtra’s smaller airports, Kolhapur, Shirdi, Gondia and Nanded currently have both DVOR-based navigation support and night-landing capability in place. These airports illustrate the growing importance of advanced navigation aids and all-weather operational capability in improving regional air connectivity across Maharashtra.

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