Fadnavis asks leaders not to disturb Maharashtra’s social fabric over Maratha quota issue

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is holding home ministry warned leaders not to disturb Maharashtra’s social fabric over the reservation issue. Fadnavis was speaking to media persons here on Thursday.

Fadnavis said government has received a report submitted by a four-member committee on lapses at Sassoon Hospital from where drug haul accused Lalit Patil escaped last month and was re-arrested. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, minister Chhagan Bhujbal commented against Marathas getting reservations from the back door while eating into the quota of the Other Backward Class (OBC). Bhujbal, an OBC himself, has sought reservation to the Maratha community outside the OBC quota.

Also Read: Does the OBC-isation of Marathas challenge the deepening of political democracy?

Bhujbal’s remarks were then countered by another cabinet minister Shambhuraj Desai saying, that the state government is committed to giving reservation to Marathas.

With cabinet ministers commenting on reservation issues, Fadnavis’ remarks assume significance.

“It is a responsibility of everyone including social and political leaders to ensure Maharashtra’s social fabric remains intact,” said Fandavis without naming anyone.

The remarks by various leaders pose the danger of alienating Marathas and equally powerful OBC communities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Wednesday, a meeting among ministers saw reflection of the issue.

The meeting of eight ministers of the ruling alliance turned into a contentious war of words after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chastised his ministerial colleagues for speaking in different voices over the Maratha reservation.

When asked about the timeline for Maratha reservation, he said, “As a ruling party, our efforts would be to give reservation to Marathas and at the same time keep intact Maharashtra’s social fabric.”

He also promised Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil that the government intends to give permanent reservation to the community which will stand to the scrutiny of legal barriers. “Government has already started taking steps in that direction,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: ‘Collection of fresh data on Marathas is a futile exercise’

On Sassoon drug racket case, Fadnavis said, “Drug racket is deep-rooted. We will expose all but it will take time. The police will take all steps to crack the case.”

Fadnavis also said the government has received a report submitted by a four-member committee on lapses at Sassoon Hospital from where drug haul accused Lalit Patil escaped last month and was re-arrested.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!