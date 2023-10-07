Dy director issues show cause notice to Satara civil surgeon, others

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, recently issued a show cause notice to the civil surgeon of Satara and 24 healthcare staff for the filthy condition of the hospital, said officials.

The facility was found to be stinking and dirty. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The action was taken after Pawar conducted a surprise visit to the Satara District Hospital. The notice was issued to Satara civil surgeon Dr Yuvraj Karpe, deputy civil surgeon Dr Subhash Kadam, matron Sarla Pund and other healthcare staff on September 21.

“Most shocking was to find the ICU, general and male wards stinking and dirty,” Pawar said.

The deputy director said that more surprise visits will be conducted at the hospital to ensure the orders are followed.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON