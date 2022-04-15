Eat, pray, love: Punekars gear up to celebrate Easter

City-based caterer Valentine Mendonca is extremely busy as he counts the orders for the Easter eggs and also for the traditional lunches and dinners. “The WhatsApp group and the phone have been constantly busy since the tenth of this month and I have almost stopped taking orders for meals,” said Mendonca, as he does the final count of the number of chocolate Easter eggs in a box.

This year, the Christian community in the city is all set to celebrate Easter with their friends and families whom they have missed meeting in person for the past two years of the lockdown due to Covid-19.

Even Valentine is looking forward to a lunch with his 93-years-old mother. “Due to Covid-19, we avoided visiting her at my brother’s place as she is quite old and this Sunday, will be the first time for family to get together to celebrate Easter,” he said.

“Easter means the resurrection of Jesus after being crucified. It is the holiest of holy feasts in the Christian calendar. Easter is preceded by the Holy Week - which is three days of services in church Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday culminating in Easter Sunday. We attend church services on all the days which are very solemn celebrations, but we are looking forward to grand celebrations with family friends and neighbours after a two-year hiatus,” said Judith Menezes, resident of NIBM road.

“The churches are packed with the faithful this year after two years of online services, and we are all looking forward to the get-togethers at our home where we share scrumptious lunch spread and play games and enjoy feasting on Easter eggs and desserts,” said Angeline Peter, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.

Most of the community will celebrate this Easter with their family and friends and will enjoy a lavish spread of traditional food like chicken, sorpotel, and sannas with a delectable dessert. But there are community celebrations at Bishops School grounds and restaurants too.

Easter Eggs are a big draw and this year, not just home chefs and caterers but malls and supermarkets like Dorabjee, Marzorin, and Murthy’s are also selling these fancy multi-coloured chocolate or marzipan eggs.