Eat, pray, love: Punekars gear up to celebrate Easter
City-based caterer Valentine Mendonca is extremely busy as he counts the orders for the Easter eggs and also for the traditional lunches and dinners. “The WhatsApp group and the phone have been constantly busy since the tenth of this month and I have almost stopped taking orders for meals,” said Mendonca, as he does the final count of the number of chocolate Easter eggs in a box.
This year, the Christian community in the city is all set to celebrate Easter with their friends and families whom they have missed meeting in person for the past two years of the lockdown due to Covid-19.
Even Valentine is looking forward to a lunch with his 93-years-old mother. “Due to Covid-19, we avoided visiting her at my brother’s place as she is quite old and this Sunday, will be the first time for family to get together to celebrate Easter,” he said.
“Easter means the resurrection of Jesus after being crucified. It is the holiest of holy feasts in the Christian calendar. Easter is preceded by the Holy Week - which is three days of services in church Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday culminating in Easter Sunday. We attend church services on all the days which are very solemn celebrations, but we are looking forward to grand celebrations with family friends and neighbours after a two-year hiatus,” said Judith Menezes, resident of NIBM road.
“The churches are packed with the faithful this year after two years of online services, and we are all looking forward to the get-togethers at our home where we share scrumptious lunch spread and play games and enjoy feasting on Easter eggs and desserts,” said Angeline Peter, a resident of Wadgaonsheri.
Most of the community will celebrate this Easter with their family and friends and will enjoy a lavish spread of traditional food like chicken, sorpotel, and sannas with a delectable dessert. But there are community celebrations at Bishops School grounds and restaurants too.
Easter Eggs are a big draw and this year, not just home chefs and caterers but malls and supermarkets like Dorabjee, Marzorin, and Murthy’s are also selling these fancy multi-coloured chocolate or marzipan eggs.
New Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross100-mark after 34 days
LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100-mark on Friday, after a gap of 34 days. On March 11, there were 117 new Covid cases and on March 12 the state had reported 90 new cases. Since then, new cases kept declining and touched a low of 14 on April 11. But in the past three days, there has been sharp rise. Only 2 patients recovered during the day.
Delhi Police probes complaint of against man posing as PMO official
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday said the authorities received a complaint regarding forgery, impersonation and identity fraud of an office bearer at the Prime Minister's Office. The Delhi top cop shared a screenshot of a mail with the sender having email address of initials PMO asking designer Kunal Merchant to design a table for PM Modi. The alleged mail also referred to a contact number which was blurred later.
Zone 4 residents show the way, tell PMC to adopt chronic garbage spots
The residents of zone 4, frustrated with the working of the Pune Municipal Corporation, have given a clarion call to the authorities to get their act together and adopt a chronic garbage spot in the area. For the past year, a group of volunteers working under the banner, Pune Waste Warriors' has been constantly complaining to the authorities about the garbage lying around in some of the main chowks of the area.
NDPS court acquits Nigerian national due to faulty police probe
Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court last week acquitted a Nigerian national prosecuted for alleged possession of 200 grams of cocaine in November 2017. The accused, 29-year-old Kedrick Odo Bartho, was arrested on November 11, 2017, from Andheri (west) purportedly with cocaine weighing 200 grams. A trap was set up and Bartho was searched in front of independent panch witnesses. Upon search, the police found the drugs with him.
North Indians living in Mumbai for generations are Mumbaikars: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: In a bid to woo north Indian voters ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that people from the community who have been living in Mumbai for the last three to four generations are now Mumbaikars. Fadnavis inaugurated the newly constructed Babu RN Singh Guest House, situated at Uttar Bharatiya Sangh Bhavan in Bandra East.
