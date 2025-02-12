E-bike feeder service to improve metro connectivity

To provide first and last-mile connectivity for metro commuters, Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) Pune will soon an app-based eco-friendly e-scooter service. To use the service, commuters will have to download the app, complete KYC verification using a government-issued photo ID or address proof such as an electricity bill, and register. (HT PHOTO)

Pune Metro signed a Memorandum of Understating (MoU) with TS Switch E-Ride Pvt Ltd on Monday to introduce the e-bike services at key metro stations.

Hemant Sonawane, director (public relations and administration), said, “In the first phase, the service will be available at 10 selected stations, including PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Nashik Phata, Dapodi, Shivajinagar, Mandai, Swargate, Ruby Hall Clinic, Anand Nagar, and Vanaz.”

“Under the brand name ‘Switch E-Ride,’ the service will commence with 50 e-bikes and will provide seamless connectivity between metro stations and important locations such as educational institutions, corporate and IT parks, SEZs, large residential societies, and government offices,” he said.

To use the service, commuters will have to download the app, complete KYC verification using a government-issued photo ID or address proof such as an electricity bill, and register. The service will feature live tracking, geo-fencing, a keyless start system, emergency SOS assistance, and dedicated customer support. In the future, it will be integrated into Pune Metro’s digital platform for easy access.

Additionally, dedicated battery charging stations, including plug-in and swapping models, will be installed at the respective metro stations.

The e-bikes will have a maximum speed of 25 km/h and can accommodate two passengers with a combined weight of up to 150 kg. Each charge will provide a range of up to 80 km, and battery swapping will take less than five minutes.

The proposed fare structure includes ₹1.50 per minute, ₹55 per hour, ₹110 for 2 hours, ₹165 for 3 hours, ₹200 for 4 hours, ₹305 for 6 hours, and ₹450 for 24 hours.

With the inauguration of the underground corridor of Pune Metro’s Phase 1 on September 29, 2024, the entire 33.2 km stretch is now operational, and daily ridership has reached 1.6 lakh.

The initiative is expected to enhance metro connectivity, making Pune Metro a more efficient and convenient transportation system for daily commuters, said officials.