EC order on merit, won’t stake claim on Sena Bhavan: Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday clarified that his party Shiv Sena is not interested in staking claim on any of the properties (Shiv Sena Bhavan or Shakhas) currently under the control of Uddhav Thackeray camp. Shinde once again hailed the Election Commission’s (EC) decision saying it was based on merit and those criticising it have no basis.

“In democracy, decisions are based on laws and the Constitution. For some people, it has become routine that if the decision is not in their favour, criticise it,” said Shinde, while addressing a press conference in Pune on the sidelines of bypoll campaign for BJP candidate Hemant Rasane at Kasba Peth.

On being asked if the Shinde camp will stake claim on Shiv Sena Bhavan at Dadar in Mumbai, the chief minister said that they will not make any claim on any property as for them “late Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology is the real property”.

Shinde refused to respond to allegations pertaining to ₹2,000 crore changing hands for Shiv Sena name and symbol. “Whose allegations are you asking me about?” Shinde said.

Earlier in the day, Shinde spoke with Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan and assured him of probe after the latter claimed that he is being spied on by “some private and contractual persons” and attempts were made to defame him or someone through forgery of his official letters.

Shinde said, “I have spoken to the Maharashtra Director General of Police and instructions have been given to conduct a detailed investigation of the incidents that have taken place with Chavan.”

