Ecologist blames man-animal conflicts on excess wildlife population

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate on Saturday two key road infrastructure projects -- the Basai flyover and underpass at Mahavir Chowk -- that have been developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) at a cost of ₹140 Crore.

According to GMDA officials, the Basai flyover, with a total length of 820 metres (including the approach road), will connect Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Sector 9/9 A and will help to reduce congestion at Basai Chowk which sees an average of 10,245 vehicles daily.

They further said the access to this flyover will benefit residents of Basai, Sector 9, Sector 9A, and those living along the Dwarka Expressway. Additionally, commuters travelling towards Delhi, Jhajjar, and Rohtak, among other major destinations via Basai Chowk, will have access to better road infrastructure and escape traffic congestion.

Recently, GMDA had briefly opened the Basai flyover for traffic trials and to gauge if commuters faced any quality issues while using the flyover, the officials said.

Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, said that the authority has undertaken various projects to improve road infrastructure in Gurugram and facilitate a better commuting experience. “The inauguration of these two projects will further enhance the mobility factor and traffic movement at these important intersections and offer better connectivity to various prime locations in the city and beyond,” said Rajpal.

The GMDA CEO said that the opening of the 318m long Mahavir Chowk underpass in the heart of the city near Sadar Bazar will improve the connectivity between Old Delhi-Gurugram Road and the bus stand road and facilitate smooth vehicular flow at this busy intersection that sees a heavy traffic flow towards Civil Hospital and Sadar Bazaar.

GMDA officials said this project included construction of a 2.1 km surface road and a 221m elevated walkway and it has been executed by the public works (B&R) department on behalf of GMDA. While the underpass will be opened to the public after the inauguration, work on the walkway and surface road is still progressing. The total cost of this project is ₹25.91 crore, officials said.

